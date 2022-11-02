MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Five African lions made it out of an enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, the zoo's administration said on Wednesday.

"At 6:30 am this morning (19:30 GMT, Tuesday), five lions - one adult and four cubs - were located outside their main exhibit," the zoo said in a statement.

Immediate action was taken and people on site were moved to safe zones, the statement read.

Four of the lions were calmly returned to their dens, while one cub was safely tranquilized and is now awake and well, the zoo administration noted.

The admission of visitors has been restored.

According to Australian broadcaster 9News, the reason for the lions' escape was an integrity issue with a containment fence.