UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Aid Workers Rescued From Boko Haram's Captivity In Nigeria - Security Agency

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:16 PM

Five Aid Workers Rescued From Boko Haram's Captivity in Nigeria - Security Agency

The Nigerian Department of State Services has rescued five aid workers who were kidnapped by Boko Haram militants last month, the security agency's Public Relations Officer Peter Afunaya told The PUNCH newspaper on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The Nigerian Department of State Services has rescued five aid workers who were kidnapped by Boko Haram militants last month, the security agency's Public Relations Officer Peter Afunaya told The PUNCH newspaper on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, the official confirmed the release of two women and three men, who had worked for international humanitarian organizations and were abducted by the Islamic group in Borno state in the country's northeast on December 22.

"They were today, January 15, 2020, rescued by the DSS in conjunction with other strategic stakeholders," Afunaya said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The official added that all the rescuees were in good health and "debriefed as appropriate.

"

Since 2009, Boko Haram has been leading violent warfare, which includes terror attacks and abductions, seeking to eliminate the Western system of education and establish Sharia law across Nigeria. In March 2015, the group pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), rebranding as Islamic State's West Africa Province. In return, the Multi-National Joint Task Force, currently comprising military units from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria, regularly conduct airstrikes and field operations to combat the Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Militants Education Russia Benin Chad Cameroon Niger Nigeria January March December Women 2015 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Rs 97.8 mln disbursed among train accidents' victi ..

52 seconds ago

UK's New Ambassador to Russia Bronnert Arrives in ..

55 seconds ago

Injury-hit New Zealand call up Bennett for India T ..

8 minutes ago

Australians who braved fire 'hell' to defend homes ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Communist Party to Abstain in Voting for ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh High Court (SHC) extends Ziaul Hassan Lanjar ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.