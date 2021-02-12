Five Alleged Proud Boys Charged With 'Conspiracy' in Capitol Incident - Criminal Complaint

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Five alleged members of the group Proud Boys have been charged in connection to the January 6 incident at the US Capitol, a criminal complaint revealed.

"Based on the foregoing, your Affiant submits that there is probable cause to believe that William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Louis Enrique Colon, Felicia Konold, and Cory Konold each did violate [US law] by conspiring together, and with others known and unknown, to corruptly obstruct, influence, or impede an official proceeding before Congress, that is, the certification of the Electoral College, and to obstruct impede, or interfere with a law enforcement officer during the commission of a civil disorder," the complaint said on Thursday.

The complaint said the individuals appeared to have been associated with the Proud Boys group based on evidence on social media and media footage from the Capitol on January 6.

The individuals have also been charged with entering the Capitol building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.