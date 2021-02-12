UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Alleged Proud Boys Charged With 'Conspiracy' In Capitol Incident - Criminal Complaint

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 03:00 AM

Five Alleged Proud Boys Charged With 'Conspiracy' in Capitol Incident - Criminal Complaint

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Five alleged members of the group Proud Boys have been charged in connection to the January 6 incident at the US Capitol, a criminal complaint revealed.

"Based on the foregoing, your Affiant submits that there is probable cause to believe that William Chrestman, Christopher Kuehne, Louis Enrique Colon, Felicia Konold, and Cory Konold each did violate [US law] by conspiring together, and with others known and unknown, to corruptly obstruct, influence, or impede an official proceeding before Congress, that is, the certification of the Electoral College, and to obstruct impede, or interfere with a law enforcement officer during the commission of a civil disorder," the complaint said on Thursday.

The complaint said the individuals appeared to have been associated with the Proud Boys group based on evidence on social media and media footage from the Capitol on January 6.

The individuals have also been charged with entering the Capitol building without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Related Topics

Social Media Colon January Congress Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

Ambassadorial spouses learn about Abu Dhabi&#039;s ..

47 minutes ago

Aldar Estates acquires Asteco Property Management

47 minutes ago

Bayern Munich complete sextuple after beating UANL ..

1 hour ago

300 rounds played since UAE Football League&#039;s ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review region ..

2 hours ago

FNC celebrates 49th anniversary of establishment

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.