Five Allied Carrier Strike Groups Conduct Operation in Atlantic, Mediterranean - NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Five aircraft carrier strike groups belonging to NATO alliance members are conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean, North and Mediterranean Seas in an effort to demonstrate NATO cohesion, the alliance said on Thursday.

"Five Allied aircraft carriers will be operating in the Atlantic Ocean and the North and Mediterranean Seas in November, as part of their regularly scheduled activities. This occurrence presents an opportunity for Allied nations to coordinate credible combat power throughout the Euro-Atlantic Area and showcases NATO cohesion and interoperability," NATO said in a statement.

The multi-carrier operation is being conducted by the United States, United Kingdom, Italy and France, the statement said.

Each nation's force is operating in support of their own mission objectives, but the advanced cooperation shows unity towards the collective defense of the alliance, the statement also said.

The operation is an opportunity to test NATO cooperation and practice the alliance's "Deter and Defend" concept across all geographic and functional areas of the alliance, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday in a press briefing.

The five aircraft carriers' operations in the Atlantic Ocean, North and Mediterranean Seas are already underway, Singh said.

NATO Maritime Groups and allied forces regularly patrol the waters around Europe to assure members of the alliance's commitment to collective defense, the statement also said.