UrduPoint.com

Five Allied Carrier Strike Groups Conduct Operation In Atlantic, Mediterranean - NATO

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Five Allied Carrier Strike Groups Conduct Operation in Atlantic, Mediterranean - NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Five aircraft carrier strike groups belonging to NATO alliance members are conducting operations in the Atlantic Ocean, North and Mediterranean Seas in an effort to demonstrate NATO cohesion, the alliance said on Thursday.

"Five Allied aircraft carriers will be operating in the Atlantic Ocean and the North and Mediterranean Seas in November, as part of their regularly scheduled activities. This occurrence presents an opportunity for Allied nations to coordinate credible combat power throughout the Euro-Atlantic Area and showcases NATO cohesion and interoperability," NATO said in a statement.

The multi-carrier operation is being conducted by the United States, United Kingdom, Italy and France, the statement said.

Each nation's force is operating in support of their own mission objectives, but the advanced cooperation shows unity towards the collective defense of the alliance, the statement also said.

The operation is an opportunity to test NATO cooperation and practice the alliance's "Deter and Defend" concept across all geographic and functional areas of the alliance, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Thursday in a press briefing.

The five aircraft carriers' operations in the Atlantic Ocean, North and Mediterranean Seas are already underway, Singh said.

NATO Maritime Groups and allied forces regularly patrol the waters around Europe to assure members of the alliance's commitment to collective defense, the statement also said.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Pentagon France Alliance Italy United Kingdom United States November All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

46 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

46 minutes ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

1 hour ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

1 hour ago
 DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 reb ..

DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 rebels

1 hour ago
 Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruption ..

Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.