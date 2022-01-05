Five Ambulance Workers Injured in Clashes in Almaty - Health Body

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) - Five ambulance workers sustained injuries in Kazakhstan's city of Almaty during clashes between protesters and police officers, the city's public health administration told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As a result of unlawful acts, five ambulance workers, including two drivers and three medical workers, have been injured. The injured were hospitalized," the body said.