Five Ambulance Workers Injured In Clashes In Almaty - Health Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 03:46 PM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) - Five ambulance workers sustained injuries in Kazakhstan's city of Almaty during clashes between protesters and police officers, the city's public health administration told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As a result of unlawful acts, five ambulance workers, including two drivers and three medical workers, have been injured. The injured were hospitalized," the body said.

