Five Arab Countries Agree to Facilitate Reopening of Syrian Constitutional Committee

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Syria said in a joint statement on Monday that they have agreed to facilitate the resumption of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's sessions to resolve the crisis in the country.

"The foreign ministers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt emphasized the priority of ending the crisis (in Syria) ... by a political solution that would preserve Syria's sovereignty and territorial unity, fulfill the aspirations of its people and rid it of terrorism," the joint statement, published by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry after a ministerial meeting in Amman, reads.

The ministers said that they agreed to "facilitate the prompt resumption of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's work in Geneva."

They also agreed to include the humanitarian and political situation in Syria as well as the current security developments in the region in the agenda of the upcoming negotiations.

On April 14, foreign ministries of several Arab nations urged the League of Arab States to resume Syria's membership, while also stating the need to end the humanitarian crisis in Syria and asking Arab countries' leadership for help in tackling the situation in the country.

Syria's membership in the League of Arab States was suspended in 2011 after the start of the armed conflict in the country. Several Arab nations recalled their ambassadors from Damascus. The Syrian authorities said at the time that they did not accept the decision to suspend the country's membership in the league and considered it unlawful. The League of Arab States took almost no part in the talks to tackle the crisis, despite Syria being one of the most important countries of the Arab world.