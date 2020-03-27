UrduPoint.com
Five Areas In Northern Turkey Quarantined

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 09:32 PM

A town and four villages were placed under quarantine in Turkey's Black Sea province of Rize to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, health officials said on Friday

Turkey has so far recorded 75 coronavirus deaths and 3,629 cases. It has not provided a breakdown of cases by region.

The town of Kendirli and four adjoining villages were in lockdown to stem potential coronavirus cases, the provincial health directorate said in a statement.

Traffic to and from these areas were banned. People with symptoms of coughing or fever will be identified and undergo health checks in their homes.

If their situation is serious, they will be hospitalised, the statement said.

Authorities have taken a raft of measures across the country from shutting schools and universities, suspending football games to banning mass prayers.

