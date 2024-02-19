Open Menu

Five Biggest Test Cricket Wins For India

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Rajkot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) India defeated England by 434 runs on Sunday to register their biggest-ever Test win.

The hosts bundled out Ben Stokes' team for just 122 in pursuit of 557 on day four in Rajkot to lead the five-match series 2-1.

AFP Sport takes a look at five biggest victories for India in the five-day format:

- 434 v England, 2024 -

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stood out with his unbeaten 214 to fire India to 430-4 declared and hand the tourists a huge target in Rajkot.

But it was the bowlers who set up victory after they checked England's aggressive "Bazball" approach when the tourists started day three on 207-2 but collapsed to 319 all out.

India gained a handy lead of 126 into their second innings and the bowlers led by Ravindra Jadeja again came good to bundle out England in just over a session on day four for their biggest win in terms of runs.

- 372 v New Zealand, 2021 -

India outclassed New Zealand in the second Test in Mumbai after opener Mayank Agarwal's 150 powered the hosts to 325 and then the bowlers skittled out the opposition for 62.

India again batted with promise to hand New Zealand a mammoth target of 540 with Agarwal leading the batting with his 62.

The tourists were never in the chase and spinners Jayant Yadav and Ashwin combined to bundle them out for 167 to win inside four days.

- 337 v South Africa, 2015 -

Ajinkaye Rahane's 127 and 100 not out in India's two innings trumped a marathon defensive effort by Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers in New Delhi as India won the fourth Test on the final day.

India posted 334 and 267-5 declared to set the Proteas a victory target of 481 in just over five sessions.

South Africa lost their openers early but then began a tough grind for the Indian bowlers with Amla and De Villiers deciding to defend and play for a draw.

Both Amla and De Villiers played 232 balls for just 44 runs before the two departed and the rest of the batting crumbled to be bowled out for 143 in the final session.

- 321 v New Zealand, 2016 -

India taught the visiting New Zealand team a tough lesson in the third Test at Indore with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returning a match haul of 13 wickets.

Virat Kohli set up the win with his 211 and a massive stand with Rahane, who hit 188, in India's first innings total of 557-5 declared.

Off-spinner Ashwin took it from there to take six wickets and bowl out New Zealand for 299.

India set New Zealand 475 for victory but the visitors fell for 153 with Ashwin taking seven wickets to be named man of the match and series in a 3-0 whitewash.

- 320 v Australia, 2008 -

Skipper M.S. Dhoni led from the front in Australia's hammering in Mohali with scores of 92 and 68 not out in the two innings from the hosts in the second Test.

India posted 469 after they elected to bat first, riding marathon stands including 142 runs between Sourav Ganguly, who made 102, and Sachin Tendulkar, who hit 88.

India declared their second innings on 314-3 to set Ricky Ponting's Australia a target of 516.

Spinner Harbhajan Singh and pace spearhead Zaheer Khan took three wickets each to help bowl out the opposition for 195 on the fifth day.

