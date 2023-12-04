Open Menu

Five Bodies Found After Crash Of Osprey Off Japan: US Military

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) US and Japanese rescuers found five bodies on Monday following the crash of an Osprey military aircraft last week off Japan with eight crew on board, the US military said.

"Today (Monday), the combined Japanese and United States teams... had a breakthrough when their surface ships and dive teams were able to locate remains along with the main fuselage of the aircraft wreckage," the US Air Force said in a statement.

"The dive teams were able to confirm five additional crew members from the original team of eight that were involved with the crash," it said.

"Currently two crew members of the five located today have been successfully recovered by the attending teams. There is an ongoing combined effort to recover the remaining crew members from the wreckage."

Hours after the aircraft disappeared on November 29 near the island of Yakushima, Japanese first responders had located and recovered the first known casualty from the crash of the CV-22 aircraft.

