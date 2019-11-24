ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Five bodies were found on Sunday during a search and rescue for migrants from a boat that capsized off the coast of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, the Italian coast guard said.

On Saturday, the coast guard saved 149 migrants from the boat that was in distress a mile (1.6 kilometer) from Lampedusa. The next day, the search and rescue for those missing continued.

The bodies of three women were found at sea by a coast guard ship, while two more bodies were discovered ashore by the Italian financial guard.

Severe weather conditions remain in place in the search area.

According to those rescued, up to 20 passengers of the boat are unaccounted for.

Italy is one of the main entry points to Europe for undocumented migrants fleeing hostilities and poverty in middle Eastern and North African countries.

In early November, Doctors Without Borders told Sputnik that non-governmental organizations were facing unprecedented pressure in connection with their migrant rescue activities at sea, which had forced many of their vessels to shut down their activities in the Central Mediterranean.