UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Bodies Found After Migrant Boat Crash Off Sicily's Coast - Italian Coast Guard

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 09:20 PM

Five Bodies Found After Migrant Boat Crash Off Sicily's Coast - Italian Coast Guard

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) Five bodies were found on Sunday during a search and rescue for migrants from a boat that capsized off the coast of the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, the Italian coast guard said.

On Saturday, the coast guard saved 149 migrants from the boat that was in distress a mile (1.6 kilometer) from Lampedusa. The next day, the search and rescue for those missing continued.

The bodies of three women were found at sea by a coast guard ship, while two more bodies were discovered ashore by the Italian financial guard.

Severe weather conditions remain in place in the search area.

According to those rescued, up to 20 passengers of the boat are unaccounted for.

Italy is one of the main entry points to Europe for undocumented migrants fleeing hostilities and poverty in middle Eastern and North African countries.

In early November, Doctors Without Borders told Sputnik that non-governmental organizations were facing unprecedented pressure in connection with their migrant rescue activities at sea, which had forced many of their vessels to shut down their activities in the Central Mediterranean.

Related Topics

Weather Europe November Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Montenegro attend ..

25 minutes ago

UAE contributes AED367 million to UN humanitarian ..

55 minutes ago

Gargash receives Turkmenistan&#039;s FM

55 minutes ago

Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum to examin ..

1 hour ago

ERC reinforces initiatives aimed at combatting wat ..

2 hours ago

Commander of Land Forces receives Chief of Staff o ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.