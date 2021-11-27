UrduPoint.com

Five Bodies Recovered From Listvyazhnaya Mine - Russian Emergencies Ministry

Sat 27th November 2021 | 09:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Rescuers found five bodies of miners at Listvyazhnaya mine in southwestern Siberia while conducting emergency rescue operations, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said Saturday.

"During the rescue operations in the Listvyazhnaya mine, mine rescuers found five dead miners, the bodies were raised to the surface," the ministry said in a statement.

On November 25, the smoke was detected at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region. According to the authorities, 285 people were underground during the incident.

Most of them managed to escape. Mine rescuers arrived at the scene to save the rest of the people, but after a while, they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion.

According to preliminary data, the reason for the emergency was a methane explosion. So far, 51 people have been declared dead, including 46 miners and five rescuers. Another 60 people were taken to the hospitals. A day of mourning has been announced in the region.

