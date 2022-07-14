UrduPoint.com

Five Candidates Advance To 3rd Round Of UK Prime Minister Election, Braverman Out

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Five candidates made it to the third round of the UK Prime Minister's election, Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party's members' committee, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Five candidates made it to the third round of the UK Prime Minister's election, Graham Brady, the head of the Conservative Party's members' committee, said on Thursday.

The second round of elections was held today from 11:30 to 13:30 local time (from 10:30 to 12:30 GMT). The broadcast was conducted by the Sky news channel.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (101 vote), Minister of State for Trade Policy Penny Mordaunt (83), Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (64), former Minister of State for Equalities Kemi Badenoch (49), and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat (32) advanced to the next round of voting.

Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman (27) was eliminated from the race.

This time, in order to pass to the next round, a minimum of supporters was not established, the candidate with the smallest number of votes dropped out of the race.

