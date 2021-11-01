UrduPoint.com

Five Challenges Facing Japan's PM Kishida

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 12:57 PM

Five challenges facing Japan's PM Kishida

From tackling the virus to dealing with geopolitical threats and working on Japan's climate goals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will have plenty on his plate as he begins a new term as leader of the world's third-largest economy

Tokyo, Nov 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :From tackling the virus to dealing with geopolitical threats and working on Japan's climate goals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will have plenty on his plate as he begins a new term as leader of the world's third-largest economy.

Here are some issues Kishida will need to address: - Revive the economy - Kishida has promised "large-scale" stimulus to counter the economic effects of the pandemic.

Businesses are awaiting details after two years of on-off restrictions that have throttled the tourism and entertainment sectors.

Kishida has said he wants to tweak the "Abenomics" strategy launched by former prime minister Shinzo Abe, which involves vast government spending, massive monetary easing and cutting red tape.

But he has also pledged a fairer distribution of economic benefits throughout society, saying he wants to "create a new capitalism".

- Manage Covid-19 - Daily virus cases in Japan have plummeted from record highs in August, even though no strict lockdowns have been imposed since the pandemic began.

Experts credit a rapid increase in the vaccination rate, with more than 70 percent of the population now fully inoculated and booster shots set to begin in December.

While curbs on nightlife and crowd sizes are now being lifted, Japan's border remains closed to most foreign nationals.

The popularity of Kishida's predecessor Yoshihide Suga tanked partly due to his virus response, highlighting the difficulty of balancing public health and economic concerns.

But the new prime minister has promised to make the fight against Covid-19 his "top priority".

- Navigate geopolitical threats - Kishida's new term begins amid high regional tensions.

North Korea has fired several missiles in recent weeks, while an increasingly assertive China has ramped up its military manoeuvres in the Pacific.

Tokyo's relations with Moscow and Seoul are also often strained, notably over contentious historical and territorial disputes.

Japan has begun to issue more direct statements about its concerns over Taiwan, and Kishida said he intends to meet key allies "as soon as possible".

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has said it wants to increase and possibly even double Japan's military budget -- a sensitive issue as the post-war constitution limits it to a defensive role.

- Transition to renewables - Japan is regularly criticised for its dependence on fossil fuels, in part because many of its nuclear reactors have remained offline since the Fukushima meltdown a decade ago.

Last year, former prime minister Suga set a 2050 deadline for the country to become carbon neutral, significantly firming up the country's climate change targets.

Kishida has pledged to "take a leading role in working towards zero emissions in Asia", and is set to travel to COP26 in Glasgow this week.

He is in favour of restarting reactors, in order to reach Japan's new climate goals while reducing its dependence on imported power.

But the subject remains sensitive in the wake of the Fukushima catastrophe.

- Address family issues - Japan is the only G7 government that does not recognise same-sex marriage, and Kishida has said he has "not reached a point for accepting" it.

But a poll by the Yomiuri newspaper last year found that 61 percent of people in Japan were broadly in favour of same-sex marriage, with 37 percent against.

A court also ruled earlier this year that Japan's failure to recognise same-sex marriage was unconstitutional, in a landmark first verdict on the issue.

Kishida has taken a softer stance on allowing married couples to keep separate surnames -- another controversial issue in Japan -- saying it is "important to advance discussions".

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Moscow China Budget Nuclear Marriage Married Fukushima Seoul Glasgow Japan August December Border Family From Government Top Asia Court

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal T-20 Cricket tournament begins at Ni ..

Allama Iqbal T-20 Cricket tournament begins at Niaz Stadium

1 minute ago
 French President Accuses Australian Prime Minister ..

French President Accuses Australian Prime Minister of Lying Over Submarine Deal

1 minute ago
 Pine nut price falls to Rs3600 per kg

Pine nut price falls to Rs3600 per kg

1 minute ago
 Johnson Says World Has 'One Minute to Midnight' to ..

Johnson Says World Has 'One Minute to Midnight' to Fight Climate Change

2 minutes ago
 Teams start arriving for Tecnotree Intercontinenta ..

Teams start arriving for Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai

13 minutes ago
 Sudan's Top Military Chief Says 1.5 Years Enough F ..

Sudan's Top Military Chief Says 1.5 Years Enough For Country to Prepare For Elec ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.