Five Children Injured In Road Accident In Russia's Ryazan Region - Doctors

Fri 25th December 2020 | 09:40 AM

Five Children Injured in Road Accident in Russia's Ryazan Region - Doctors

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Five children were injured on Friday as a result of the deadly road accident in Russia's Ryazan Region, the head of the regional department of the Disaster Medicine Center told Sputnik.

The passenger bus, which was heading from Moscow for Volgograd, overturned near the Vysokoye settlement on the R-22 roadway, not far from the town of Skopin soon after midnight GMT.

According to the latest data of the Interior Ministry, the accident left four people dead.

"A total of 11 people, including five children, have been hospitalized. A 10-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl are in an intensive care unit, while three other children are in a traumatology unit," Sergey Kuzminov said.

The Interior Ministry said that the accident had been caused by the loss of control over the bus by the driver.

