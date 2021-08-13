UrduPoint.com

Five Children Killed In Grenade Blast In NE Nigeria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 09:35 PM

Five children killed in grenade blast in NE Nigeria

Five children were killed when a disused grenade they were playing with exploded outside the northeast Nigerian town of Ngala, near the border with Cameroon, militiamen told AFP Friday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Five children were killed when a disused grenade they were playing with exploded outside the northeast Nigerian town of Ngala, near the border with Cameroon, militiamen told AFP Friday.

"The five children picked up the explosive while herding in a field outside the town and it exploded in their hands as they were playing with it," anti-jihadist militiaman Umar Kachalla said.

"Two of them died on the spot while the other three died in hospital in Mada, inside Cameroon," he said.

Another militiaman, Umar Ari, gave a similar account of the incident, which happened on Thursday.

In August 2014, the Boko Haram jihadist group seized Ngala along with the nearby trading hub of Gamboru.

The two towns were recaptured in September 2015 by Nigerian troops with the help of Chadian forces following a months-long offensive.

Ari said unexploded mines and grenades from the conflict still litter the surrounding countryside and many children had been killed or injured.

In December 2019, nine people were killed and 26 injured when an explosive device went off on a crowded bridge linking Gamboru and Fotokol.

Residents blamed the explosion on a grenade disguised as toy that, they said, had been given to some childrenas a gift by a Boko Haram insurgent.

Related Topics

Injured Died Cameroon Hub August September December Border 2015 2019 From

Recent Stories

PTI denounces attack on convoy of PM's Special As ..

PTI denounces attack on convoy of PM's Special Assistant Arbab Ghulam Rahim

10 seconds ago
 SAPM asks CM Sindh to take steps to address irriga ..

SAPM asks CM Sindh to take steps to address irrigation water issue

11 seconds ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Cuban Interior Ministry ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Cuban Interior Ministry Officials, Military Unit - Tre ..

12 seconds ago
 Australian Prime Minister's Ratings Drop Amid COVI ..

Australian Prime Minister's Ratings Drop Amid COVID-19 Vaccine Discontent

14 seconds ago
 Two notorious robber gangs busted, looted valuable ..

Two notorious robber gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

15 seconds ago
 Independence Day reminds to protect our minorities ..

Independence Day reminds to protect our minorities: Commissioner

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.