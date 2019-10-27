UrduPoint.com
Five Children Killed In Taliban Bomb Blast In Northern Afghanistan - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 03:50 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) At least five children have been killed in a bomb blast carried out by the Taliban group in Faryab province in northern Afghanistan, police said on Sunday.

"The Taliban-designated mine in Pashtun Kot district, 5 children were killed and another injured," Faryab police chief said.

Karim Uresh, a spokesman for the Faryab police chief, told Sputnik that all the victims were less than 16 years old.

"The mine was [planted] by the Taliban militants in the Gadai Qala area of Pashtun Kot district and exploded when the children were passing through," he added.

The Taliban group has not yet released any statement on the incident.

