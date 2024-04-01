Open Menu

Five Chinese Personnel's Remains Brought Back To China: Wang Wenbin

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Five Chinese personnel's remains brought back to China: Wang Wenbin

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday that the remains of the five Chinese victims who were killed in a terrorist attack on Dasu project in Pakistan were brought back to China on a Pakistani military plane.

Pakistani high-level official and the Chinese Foreign Ministry Working Group escorted the bodies on the plane, Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response to a question on the handling of the aftermath of Dasu terrorist attack.

Wang Wenbin said that on March 29, China's interagency working group to Pakistan and diplomats from the Embassy in Pakistan visited the relevant Hospital in Rawalpindi, Punjab province to mourn the five Chinese victims and convey sympathy and support from the Chinese Communist Party and the government to the staff of Chinese companies present there.

He said, China firmly supports Pakistan in looking into what happened with utmost resolve and effort, bringing the perpetrators and whoever behind the attack to justice and everything possible to protect the safety and security of Chinese personnel projects and institutions in Pakistan.

It may be mentioned here that Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain arrived in Wuhan on a special plane that brought the mortal remains of five Chinese personnel, who died in a terrorist attack on March 26.

High-ranking government officials and Pakistan Embassy representatives were present at Wuhan airport. A special ceremony was held to pay homage to the five deceased personnel.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Punjab China Died Wuhan Rawalpindi March May From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with revere ..

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today

1 hour ago
 All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis ann ..

All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

2 days ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

2 days ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

2 days ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

2 days ago
 Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

2 days ago

More Stories From World