Five Civilians Injured After Explosion in Iraqi Capital of Baghdad - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) An Iraqi security cell has said that at least five civilians have been injured after an explosion in the capital city of Baghdad, the Kurdish Iraqi news agency Rudaw reports on Wednesday.

The latest explosion follows in the wake of several incidents that have taken place over recent days.

On Monday, the Camp Taji military base, which hosts US-led coalition troops to the north of Baghdad, came under rocket fire.

The Majid al Tamimi airbase in the northern province of Saladin was also targeted on the same day, the Iraqi news agency Shafaq reported.