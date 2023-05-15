UrduPoint.com

Five Civilians Injured In Horlivka During Ukrainian Troops' Shelling - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 06:55 PM

The number of civilians injured in the Ukrainian troops' shelling of Horlivka, located in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), has gone up to five, the city mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The number of civilians injured in the Ukrainian troops' shelling of Horlivka, located in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), has gone up to five, the city mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said.

"In the course of the day, as a result of the Ukrainian armed aggression, 5 civilians of Horlivka received injuries of varying severity," Prikhodko said on Telegram on Sunday.

The mayor specified that two civilians were wounded when a residential building was hit in the city. Earlier on Sunday, Prikhodko said that three civilians, ordinary people in retirement, were injured when Ukrainian troops shelled Horlivka.

Earlier in the week, Prikhodko said that Ukrainian forces used Grad rockets to shell the center of Horlivka, which resulted in many wounded civilians.

