Five Civilians Injured In Mine Explosion In Afghanistan's Khost Province - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:40 PM

Five Civilians Injured in Mine Explosion in Afghanistan's Khost Province - Police

Five civilians have been injured in a mine blast in Khost city, the capital of Afghanistan's southeastern province of the same name, local police spokesman Adil Haider told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Five civilians have been injured in a mine blast in Khost city, the capital of Afghanistan's southeastern province of the same name, local police spokesman Adil Haider told Sputnik on Thursday.

According to the spokesman, the explosion took place at 9 a.m. local time [4:00 GMT] near a convoy of security forces on Mujahid avenue, injuring five civilians. No casualties among the security forces have been reported.

Earlier in December, 10 civilians, including women and children, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the Ali Shir district in the Khost province.

Interior Minister spokesman Nasrat Rahimi held the Taliban movement responsible for the attack.

The Taliban group has been waging a war against the Afghan government for years, challenging stability and security in the region. As a result, terrorist groups, such as the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia), have also spread across the country.

