Five Civilians Injured in Terrorist Attack Near TV Company in Melitopol - Senior Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) A terrorist attack near the building of the ZaTV broadcaster in the city of Melitopol located in the Zaporizhzhia region on Monday left five people injured, including employees of ZaMedia group and other civilians, the first deputy chairman of Russian Civic Chamber's commission for information society commission.

On Tuesday morning, a car exploded near ZaTV broadcaster's building. The explosion damaged the facade of the building and its windows. Emergency services are working at the site.

"Five people were injured ” employees of ZaMedia group and other civilians. There are no soldiers here," Alexander Malkevich said on Telegram.

Significant damage was caused to the broadcaster's property, the official noted.

According to Malkevich, the power of the explosive device was 1.5-2 kilograms (3-4 Pounds) of TNT.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the of the Zaporizhzhia administration, told Sputnik that the ZaTV broadcaster will continue its work despite the terrorist attack.