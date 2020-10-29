UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Civilians Killed, 1 Injured By Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's Kandahar Province - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:39 PM

Five Civilians Killed, 1 Injured by Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province - Police

A bomb has detonated in the Maiwand district of Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, leaving five civilians, including three children, killed and another one injured, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesperson for the provincial police, told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) A bomb has detonated in the Maiwand district of Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, leaving five civilians, including three children, killed and another one injured, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesperson for the provincial police, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Three children, a woman and a man were killed, and another was injured in a roadside bomb blast in the Sarkarez area of the Maiwand district last night," Barakzai said.

According to the Kandahar police spokesperson, the mine had been planted by the Taliban.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Police Bomb Blast Kandahar Man Nasir Women

Recent Stories

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

22 minutes ago

ADP virtual meeting presents services that support ..

41 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari says laws must be enforced to contr ..

46 minutes ago

NA passes bills including CPECA Bill 2020

1 hour ago

Cyprus Police Say Seven Rioters Detained During Ra ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Space Agency Team to Spend 3 Weeks in Qua ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.