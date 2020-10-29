A bomb has detonated in the Maiwand district of Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, leaving five civilians, including three children, killed and another one injured, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesperson for the provincial police, told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) A bomb has detonated in the Maiwand district of Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, leaving five civilians, including three children, killed and another one injured, Jamal Nasir Barakzai, a spokesperson for the provincial police, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Three children, a woman and a man were killed, and another was injured in a roadside bomb blast in the Sarkarez area of the Maiwand district last night," Barakzai said.

According to the Kandahar police spokesperson, the mine had been planted by the Taliban.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter.