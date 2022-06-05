UrduPoint.com

Five Civilians Killed, 20 Injured In DPR In Past 24 Hours - Coordination Center

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Five Civilians Killed, 20 Injured in DPR in Past 24 Hours - Coordination Center

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Five civilians were killed and at least 20 others were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours as a result of shelling carried out by Ukrainian troops, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"In the course of June 4, 2022, information was received through the DPR JCCC on 5 dead and 20 wounded civilians as a result of shelling of the Republic's cities," the DPR mission said in a Saturday statement posted on Telegram.

According to the release, 10 civilians, including one child, were injured in the city of Donetsk alone.

The DPR health ministry said in an update later on Saturday that a total of 13 people were injured in the Voroshylovskyi District in central Donetsk, 10 of them, including one child, were hospitalized.

The city authorities said that two schools, a lyceum, a gymnasium and a day care center in Voroshylovskyi District were damaged by the Ukrainian troops' shelling carried out on Saturday.

The DPR JCCC said earlier on Saturday that over 140 civilians were killed and more than 670 others, including 53 children, were injured in the Donetsk region by Ukrainian troops in the 108 days since the escalation of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Donetsk February June

Recent Stories

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

2 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

3 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

3 hours ago
 Ukraine blames Russia for blaze at revered Orthodo ..

Ukraine blames Russia for blaze at revered Orthodox church in east

3 hours ago
 PTI hatched conspiracy against country by taking w ..

PTI hatched conspiracy against country by taking wrong decisions: Azma Bukhari

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.