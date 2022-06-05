Five Civilians Killed, 20 Injured in DPR in Past 24 Hours - Coordination Center

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Five civilians were killed and at least 20 others were injured in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the past 24 hours as a result of shelling carried out by Ukrainian troops, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"In the course of June 4, 2022, information was received through the DPR JCCC on 5 dead and 20 wounded civilians as a result of shelling of the Republic's cities," the DPR mission said in a Saturday statement posted on Telegram.

According to the release, 10 civilians, including one child, were injured in the city of Donetsk alone.

The DPR health ministry said in an update later on Saturday that a total of 13 people were injured in the Voroshylovskyi District in central Donetsk, 10 of them, including one child, were hospitalized.

The city authorities said that two schools, a lyceum, a gymnasium and a day care center in Voroshylovskyi District were damaged by the Ukrainian troops' shelling carried out on Saturday.

The DPR JCCC said earlier on Saturday that over 140 civilians were killed and more than 670 others, including 53 children, were injured in the Donetsk region by Ukrainian troops in the 108 days since the escalation of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.