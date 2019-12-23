UrduPoint.com
Five Civilians Killed, 20 People Injured In Car Bomb Explosion In Northern Syria - Reports

Mon 23rd December 2019 | 07:50 PM

Five Civilians Killed, 20 People Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Northern Syria - Reports

Five civilians were killed and 20 people were injured as a result of car bomb blast in Syria's northern province of Raqqa on Monday, local media reported

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Five civilians were killed and 20 people were injured as a result of car bomb blast in Syria's northern province of Raqqa on Monday, local media reported.

The explosion took place in Raqqa's town of Suluk, killing five civilians, the state-run Syrian Arab news Agency reported.

According to Syria's Sham FM radio station, around 20 people were injured as the result of incident.

Syrian state television reported that another bomb blast occurred not so far from the northeastern city of Ras al-Ain. No casualties have been yet reported.

