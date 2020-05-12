UrduPoint.com
Five Civilians Killed, Four Injured In Militants' Attack On Kabul Hospital - Reports

Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:47 PM

Five civilians were killed and four others injured in the militants' attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul, TOLO News broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing a source

Earlier in the day, gunmen broke into the hospital, located in Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi district and supported by the Doctors Without Borders international humanitarian organization, following a suicide attack at the entrance.

Only some staffers have managed to leave the building.

The Afghan Interior Ministry said that the attack had already ended, without specifying how many people were involved.

According to the Interior Ministry, over 70 people were evacuated from the building, and one of the attackers was killed.

The Taliban radical movement denies being involved in the attack.

