UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Civilians Killed In Algeria Bomb Blast: Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:39 PM

Five civilians killed in Algeria bomb blast: ministry

A homemade bomb blast killed five civilians and wounded three others in eastern Algeria on Thursday, the defence ministry said

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A homemade bomb blast killed five civilians and wounded three others in eastern Algeria on Thursday, the defence ministry said.

The roadside bomb went off as a car drove by in the region of Tebessa, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that a militant was killed by security forces in the neighbouring region of Khenchela, but it was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related.

Related Topics

Bomb Blast Car Tebessa Algeria

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: The Ultimate Smartphone ..

7 minutes ago

Bulgarian Parliamentary Elections Scheduled for Ap ..

31 seconds ago

EU remains important market for Pakistan's textile ..

32 seconds ago

French court sentences Deliveroo courier who refus ..

35 seconds ago

Giant blaze leaves thousands homeless in Banglades ..

37 seconds ago

Bulgaria election set for April 4

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.