Five civilians killed in Algeria bomb blast: ministry

A homemade bomb blast killed five civilians and wounded three others in eastern Algeria on Thursday, the defence ministry said

Algiers, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A homemade bomb blast killed five civilians and wounded three others in eastern Algeria on Thursday, the defence ministry said.

The roadside bomb went off as a car drove by in the region of Tebessa, the ministry said in a statement.

It added that a militant was killed by security forces in the neighbouring region of Khenchela, but it was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related.