Five Civilians Killed In Algeria Bomb Blast: Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:39 PM
A homemade bomb blast killed five civilians and wounded three others in eastern Algeria on Thursday, the defence ministry said
The roadside bomb went off as a car drove by in the region of Tebessa, the ministry said in a statement.
It added that a militant was killed by security forces in the neighbouring region of Khenchela, but it was not immediately clear if the two incidents were related.