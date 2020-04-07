Five Civilians Killed in Mine Blast in Northern Afghanistan - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Five civilians were killed as their car hit a roadside mine in the northern Afghan province of Balkh, spokesman for the local police department Adil Shah Adil told Sputnik.

According to Adil, the incident took place on Monday in the Bai Timor area, located in the Chamtal district.

The spokesman added that the mine had been planted by the Taliban.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident.