Five Conscripts Injured As Roof Collapsed At Moscow Region's Military Base - Source
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:36 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) A roof collapsed at a military base in the Moscow region's town of Mozhaysk, leaving five servicemen injured, a source in the Russian capital's emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"According to preliminary information, five conscripts were injured," the source said.
The roof of a smoking shack collapsed because of the heavy snow, the source specified.