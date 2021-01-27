A roof collapsed at a military base in the Moscow region's town of Mozhaysk, leaving five servicemen injured, a source in the Russian capital's emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) A roof collapsed at a military base in the Moscow region's town of Mozhaysk, leaving five servicemen injured, a source in the Russian capital's emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary information, five conscripts were injured," the source said.

The roof of a smoking shack collapsed because of the heavy snow, the source specified.