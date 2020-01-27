Five Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in US - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) A total of five cases of the new coronavirus, which continues to spread rapidly, have been confirmed in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Chinese authorities identified the new coronavirus, which has resulted in more than a thousand confirmed cases in China, including cases outside Wuhan City. Additional cases have been identified in a growing number of other international locations, including the United States, where 5 cases in travelers from Wuhan have been confirmed in four states (AZ, CA, IL, WA) as of January 26, 2020," CDC said in a statement on its website.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that a person who had recently returned from Wuhan was hospitalized with a suspected case of novel coronavirus.

Earlier on Sunday, China's National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei told reporters that the spread of the virus appears to be accelerating despite mitigation efforts.

According to the latest official data, over 2,000 people in China have contracted the new form of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of at least 56 people.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Sunday that he was traveling to Beijing to discuss measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, which started in December 2019 in the city of Wuhan.