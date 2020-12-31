UrduPoint.com
Five Coronavirus Strains Circulating In Ukraine - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Five strains of new coronavirus infection are circulating in Ukraine, the relevant data were obtained from the World Health Organization (WHO) after examining 50 test samples from nine regions of Ukraine, the Center for Public Health, which is part of the country's Health Ministry, said in a statement.

"The results showed that viruses circulating in Ukraine belong to the global genetic line B, which originates from China. Like any other line, the genetic line B has varieties. The following genetic variants have been identified in Ukraine: B1; B1.1; B1.1.1; В1.5 and В2,", the center said.

The virological laboratory of the Center for Public Health sent test samples from the Dnepropetrovsk, Donetsk, Transcarpathian, Ivano-Frankovsk, Lvov, Kharkov, Khmelnitsky, Chernovtsy regions and the city of Kiev to the WHO.

