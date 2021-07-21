Five Countries Agree on Recognition of Vaccination Passports Issued by Japan - Tokyo

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Japanese Foreign Ministry announced that five countries agreed on the recognition of Japanese coronavirus vaccination passports, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

This list includes Austria, Bulgaria, Italy, Poland, and Turkey. The Japanese ministry said that other countries will be added to the list as the negotiations progress.

Currently, the agreement is one-way only as Japan does not recognize similar certificates from those countries.

Japan's municipalities will begin accepting applications for coronavirus vaccination passports starting July 26. The passport primarily seeks to facilitate the mobility of those who, on duty, must travel abroad. Having a vaccine passport should make it easier for them to go through quarantine, stay in hotels and visit restaurants.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in Japan has risen to 15,026 people, and the number of detected cases to more than 848,222 people.