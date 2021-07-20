UrduPoint.com
Five Countries Interested In Purchasing Russia's Su-57 Fighter - Arms Export Agency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Five foreign customers have already sent requests to purchase Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation fighter, Alexander Mikheev, the director of Russia's state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said on Tuesday.

"We expect a significant demand for this aircraft in the coming years. As of now, five countries have sent requests for [purchase]," Mikheev said at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.

Sputnik is an official media partner of MAKS, running from July 20-25 in the Moscow region.

