ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Five foreign customers have already sent requests to purchase Russia's Su-57 fifth-generation fighter, Alexander Mikheev, the director of Russia's state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said on Tuesday.

"We expect a significant demand for this aircraft in the coming years. As of now, five countries have sent requests for [purchase]," Mikheev said at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021.

Sputnik is an official media partner of MAKS, running from July 20-25 in the Moscow region.