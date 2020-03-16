Five COVID-19 Patients Escape From Hospital in Afghanistan - Head Doctor

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Five people sick with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 39 others who are suspected of being infected have escaped from a hospital in the western Afghan province of Herat, Dr. Nasir Habib, the head doctor of the hospital, said on Monday.

According to Habib, the patients escaped at around 4:00 p.m. (11:30 GMT) by breaking the windows and climbing through them.

Afghanistan has so far confirmed 16 cases of the coronavirus disease on its soil.