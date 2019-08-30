UrduPoint.com
Five Czech JAS-39 Gripen Fighter Jets Depart For Tallinn To Patrol Baltic Airspace

Fri 30th August 2019

Five Czech JAS-39 Gripen Fighter Jets Depart for Tallinn to Patrol Baltic Airspace

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The Czech Air Force sent five Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighters to the Amari air base near the Estonian captial on Friday to patrol the airspace over the Baltic states, a representative of the Czech Caslav Air Base told reporters.

"Our pilots will be on an air policing mission over the Baltic states together with colleagues from Denmark and Belgium. Their mandate has been approved by [the Czech] Parliament for four months ” from September 1 to December 31 this year," the official said.

Czech pilots previously took over NATO air policing duties in the airspace of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which do not have supersonic jets of their own, in 2009 and 2012.

The Amari air base has hosted NATO Baltic Air Policing patrols since 2014.

