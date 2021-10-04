UrduPoint.com

Five-day Gandhara Festival To Start From Tomorrow At Taxila Museum

Center for Culture and Development (CCD) would organize a five-day 'Gandhara Festival' featuring exhibitions, panel discussion, and storytelling sessions from October 5 at Taxila Museum

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Center for Culture and Development (CCD) would organize a five-day 'Gandhara Festival' featuring exhibitions, panel discussion, and storytelling sessions from October 5 at Taxila Museum.

Director CCD Izzah Khan told APP that the festival aimed to integrate tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Gandhara Civilization in local context; to highlight the respect for heritage and cultural diversity and promote cultural pluralism through the exhibition, panel discussions, sites visits, and showcasing of local crafts for Sustainable Tourism in Punjab.

"We also expecting to receive diversified audience from the local community, educational institutions, government departments, diplomatic missions, scholars, researchers, and artists among others", she said.

She said that there should be maximum participation of youth from the local community who needs to be sensitized about their culture and heritage so that students and the local community can feel a connection with their roots.

"On behalf of UNESCO, CCD is organizing a festival at Taxila Museum focused on exploring the Gandhara Civilization in the context of Buddhist and Jain history in Pakistan", she added.

She said that from October 6 to 9 the festival will be opened for the general public.

