Five Dead, 13 Injured In Car Accident In Armenia - Ministry Of Emergencies

Wed 20th October 2021 | 01:38 PM

Five Dead, 13 Injured in Car Accident in Armenia - Ministry of Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Five people died and 13 were injured in a road accident on the 31st mile of the Yerevan-Gyumri highway in Armenia on Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

"The accident left 5 people dead and 10 injured.

� Seven of the injured were hospitalized at the Armenia Republican Medical Center and three at the medical center in (the city of) Ashtarak, where doctors assessed their condition as satisfactory," the ministry said.

The accident occurred at the crossroads of the town of Kakavadzor in the Aragatsotn province when a GAZelle minibus spun out of control on the roadway and flipped over on its side.

A squad of fire fighters and rescuers was sent to the scene.

