UrduPoint.com

Five Dead, 15 Injured As Ukrainian Troops Shell Vasylivka In Zaporizhzhia Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 10:42 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Five people died and 15 others were injured on Wednesday in a shelling by Ukrainian troops of the Vasylivka city in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the acting regional governor said.

"According to preliminary data, artillery strikes launched by Ukrainian armed forces at the peaceful city of Vasylivka left five people dead, while 15 others received injuries of various types of severity," Yevgeny Balitsky said on social media.

He accused Ukrainian forces of deliberately targeting and destroying a residential area. There were civilians and first responders among the casualties, Balitsky said.

