Five Dead, 2 Injured In Coffee Shop Shooting In Turkey's Izmir - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2023

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Five people have been killed and two were injured in a shooting that took place in a coffee shop in the Turkish province of Izmir, local media reported on Thursday.

According to media reports, two groups of men came to a coffee shop in Menderes District of the Izmir Province to discuss financial debt.

The discussion escalated into a shooting, which resulted, according to preliminary data, in the death of five men, while two more were wounded, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported.

The incident caused panic among the residents of the district, the newspaper said, adding that multiple police vehicles and ambulance cars had arrived at the scene.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident, Hurriyet said.

