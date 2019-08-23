Five Dead, 21 Injured in Stampede at Rap Concern in Algerian Capital - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Stampede at a rap concert in Algiers left five people dead and over 20 others injured, local media reported on Friday, citing medical sources.

The concert of rapper Soolking, who is popular in Algeria, was held at a stadium on Thursday.

The Tout sur l'Algerie (TSA) news outlet reported, citing the sources, that the stampede had erupted at one of the entrances to the facility. The reports added that two men and three women had been killed.

Those wounded were reportedly taken to the CHU Mustapha hospital.