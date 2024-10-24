Open Menu

Five Dead, 22 Hurt In Attack On Turkey Defence Firm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Five dead, 22 hurt in attack on Turkey defence firm

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Five people were killed and 22 others wounded in an attack on a top Turkish defence firm near Ankara that the government said was "very likely" carried out by Kurdish militants.

"The way in which this action was carried out is very probably linked to the PKK," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, referring to the Kurdish militant group which has waged a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

He said efforts to identify the perpetrators were ongoing.

Shortly after 3:30 pm, a huge explosion rocked the headquarters of state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) some 40 kilometres (25 miles) north of Ankara.

It sent clouds of smoke into the air as the sound of gunfire rang out, Turkish media reported in an incident quickly denounced by Yerlikaya as a "terror attack".

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was in Russia for talks with Vladimir Putin, denounced it as a "heinous" attack on Turkey's defence industry "targeting the survival of our country," he said on X.

Yerlikaya earlier said three of the injured were in critical condition and that two attackers, "a woman and a man", had been "neutralised" without saying whether there were any others still at large.

There was no immediate claim for the attack but Defence Minister Yasar Guler also pointed the finger at "PKK villains".

"As they always do, they tried to disturb our nation's peace through a despicable and dishonourable attack... we will make them suffer for what they have done," he said.

Turkey's vice president Cevdet Yilmaz said four of the victims were TAI employees while the fifth was a taxi driver. Media reports earlier said the assailants had killed him and taken his taxi to carry out the attack.

