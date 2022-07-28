Five dead, 25 wounded in Russian strikes on central Ukraine

Russian strikes on the central Ukrainian region of Kyrovograd on Thursday left five people dead and wounded more than two dozen others, the region's governor said

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Russian strikes on the central Ukrainian region of Kyrovograd on Thursday left five people dead and wounded more than two dozen others, the region's governor said.

"Twenty-five people have been transferred to medical facilities and are receiving treatment. Five are dead," governor Andriy Raikovich said in a video on his social media.

He added that the strikes had hit two hangars at around 12:20 (0920 GMT).

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted Raikovich as saying that there were 12 servicemen among the wounded.

Citing city officials, Interfax-Ukraine reported that the attack on the city of Kropyvnytskyi damaged "aviation equipment", aircraft and nearby buildings.

Railway infrastructure and a military airfield were targeted by Russian strikes in Kropyvnytskyi over the weekend, leaving three dead, including a soldier, and injuring nine servicemen, authorities said over the weekend.

\