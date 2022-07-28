UrduPoint.com

Five Dead, 25 Wounded In Russian Strikes On Central Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Five dead, 25 wounded in Russian strikes on central Ukraine

Russian strikes on the central Ukrainian region of Kyrovograd on Thursday left five people dead and wounded more than two dozen others, the region's governor said

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Russian strikes on the central Ukrainian region of Kyrovograd on Thursday left five people dead and wounded more than two dozen others, the region's governor said.

"Twenty-five people have been transferred to medical facilities and are receiving treatment. Five are dead," governor Andriy Raikovich said in a video on his social media.

He added that the strikes had hit two hangars at around 12:20 (0920 GMT).

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted Raikovich as saying that there were 12 servicemen among the wounded.

Citing city officials, Interfax-Ukraine reported that the attack on the city of Kropyvnytskyi damaged "aviation equipment", aircraft and nearby buildings.

Railway infrastructure and a military airfield were targeted by Russian strikes in Kropyvnytskyi over the weekend, leaving three dead, including a soldier, and injuring nine servicemen, authorities said over the weekend.

\

Related Topics

Dead Attack Governor Russia Social Media

Recent Stories

Gymnastic competitions held

Gymnastic competitions held

26 seconds ago
 HCSTSI delegation called on SSP Hyderabad

HCSTSI delegation called on SSP Hyderabad

27 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia to provide equipment worth over Rs. 3 ..

Saudi Arabia to provide equipment worth over Rs. 3 billion to UAJK

29 seconds ago
 Deputy Representative UNPF calls on Federal Law Mi ..

Deputy Representative UNPF calls on Federal Law Minister

31 seconds ago
 Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured conditi ..

Police arrests suspected outlaw in injured condition

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders arrangements for Muharram in L ..

Commissioner orders arrangements for Muharram in Lahore

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.