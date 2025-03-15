Five dead, 27 injured in bridge construction accident in Thailand

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) At least five people were killed and about 27 others injured when a concrete beam from an under-construction expressway bridge in Thailand collapsed early on Saturday, local media reported.

The incident occurred on Rama 2 Road, a major highway connecting Bangkok to the southern part of the country.

The concrete beam, located about 200 meters (656 feet) from an expressway entrance, fell onto an existing structure of the expressway, resulting in multiple injuries and deaths, according to the Bangkok Post.

Over 20 workers were reported to be present at the site when the accident occurred.

As of 7 a.m. (0000GMT), five workers were confirmed dead, and at least 27 others were injured.

Authorities are reported to be searching through the rubble for missing individuals, having recovered four victims so far. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

According to one worker present at the site, loud noises were heard as concrete was being poured to connect columns before the beam collapsed.