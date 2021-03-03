Five Dead After Falling From 4th Floor Amid Stampede at Student Assembly in Bolivia

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Five died during a student assembly in Bolivia's Public University of El Alto on Tuesday, as railings on the fourth floor collapsed amid a stampede.

"At the moment, we know about five dead and three injured people who are in intensive care, after what happened at the University of El Alto.

I sent police chief Johnny Aguilera to the scene to make a full report on what had happened," Interior Minister Carlos del Castillo said.

According to the university's press service, the tragedy happened at the faculty of economic, financial and administrative sciences.

President Luis Arce has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, expressing hope for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident.