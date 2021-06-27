UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Dead After Hot Air Balloon Crash In Albuquerque - Police

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 06:00 AM

Five Dead After Hot Air Balloon Crash in Albuquerque - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) At least five people died following a hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the city police said.

"Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash.

One additional individual was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical and unstable condition," the Albuquerque Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday, later adding that the "male adult who was transported to the hospital succumbed to his wounds."

According to police, the balloon hit a power line near Central Avenue and Unser Boulevard on Saturday morning.

The victims are three men and two women, between 40 and 60 years old, Albuquerque police said.

The hot air balloon crash caused an outage in southwest Albuquerque. An investigation is underway with the participation of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety board (NTSB).

Related Topics

Police Twitter Died Male Albuquerque Mexico Women From

Recent Stories

Four die in US hot air balloon accident

5 hours ago

Spectator to be sued after Tour de France crash

5 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in US: N ..

6 hours ago

Colombia offers $800,000 reward in attack on leade ..

6 hours ago

Drug-day Int'l Day against drug abuse observed

6 hours ago

Russian Ambassador in UK Says Bilateral Relations ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.