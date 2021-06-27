Five Dead After Hot Air Balloon Crash in Albuquerque - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) At least five people died following a hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the city police said.

"Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash.

One additional individual was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical and unstable condition," the Albuquerque Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday, later adding that the "male adult who was transported to the hospital succumbed to his wounds."

According to police, the balloon hit a power line near Central Avenue and Unser Boulevard on Saturday morning.

The victims are three men and two women, between 40 and 60 years old, Albuquerque police said.

The hot air balloon crash caused an outage in southwest Albuquerque. An investigation is underway with the participation of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety board (NTSB).