Five Dead After India Madrassa Demolition Sparks Clashes
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Dehradun, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Five people were killed in India and dozens more injured after religious clashes sparked by the destruction of a madrassa, officials said Friday.
Authorities in the northern state of Uttarakhand bulldozed the Islamic school and an adjoining prayer site on Thursday.
Police said protesters threw stones at them in the protests that followed, prompting them to fire tear gas in response.
Five people had been killed in the clashes in Haldwani district, local official Vandana Singh told AFP.
Singh earlier told reporters that dozens of others were being treated at "various hospitals".
"Orders have been given to shoot the rioters on sight," she said.
Footage of the clashes posted on social media showed Hindu residents of the district chanting anti-Muslim slogans and throwing stones at the crowd.
Authorities in Haldwani suspended internet services, closed schools, imposed a curfew and banned large gatherings after the violence broke out.
