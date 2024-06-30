Five Dead After Storms Lash France, Switzerland
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Ferocious storms and torrential rains that lashed France, Switzerland and Italy this weekend have left five people dead, local authorities said on Sunday.
Three people in their 70s and 80s died in France's northeastern Aube region on Saturday when a tree crushed the car they were travelling in during fierce winds, the local authority told AFP.
A fourth passenger was in critical care, it added.
In neighbouring Switzerland, two people have died and a third is missing after torrential rains triggered a landslide in the southeast, police in the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino said.
According to local daily La Regione, the dead were two women who were on holiday in the Alpine region.
Emergency services were assessing the best way to evacuate 300 people who had arrived for a football tournament in Peccia, while almost 70 more were being evacuated from a holiday camp in the village of Mogno.
The poor weather was making rescue work particularly difficult, police had said earlier, with several valleys inaccessible and cut off from the electricity network.
The Federal alert system also said part of the canton was without drinking water.
In the western canton of Valais, the civil security services said "several hundred" people were evacuated and roads closed after the Rhone and its tributaries overflowed in different locations.
Extreme rainfall also struck southeastern Switzerland last weekend, leaving one dead and causing major damage.
In northern Italy's Aosta Valley, internet users shared images of spectacular floods and swollen rivers rushing down mountain slopes.
Scientists say climate change driven by human activity is increasing the severity, frequency and length of extreme weather events such as floods and storms.
