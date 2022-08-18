(@FahadShabbir)

Sagone, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Brutal storms with winds gusting up to 224 kilometres per hour (140 miles per hour) left five people dead on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica early Thursday, including a 13-year-old girl, authorities said.

It was the third day of intense rains across much of southern France that had produced flash floods and lightning, but left no casualties until now.

The Meteo France weather service also issued another severe weather alert for the island, though it said it "expected wind gusts with storms overnight to Friday will be much less violent than those on Thursday morning".

The 13-year-old was killed when a tree fell onto her bungalow at a campground near Sagone, on the island's rugged western coast, where nine others were also injured, including one seriously, rescue workers told AFP.

At a nearby beach in Coggia, a 72-year-old woman died after the roof of a beachside hut was blown off and landed on the vehicle she was in, regional authorities said.

"I was woken around 7:30 am by a very huge storm" that knocked out both electricity and mobile phone networks, said Benjamin Roux, a 26-year-old tourist, at the beach near where the woman was killed.

He had been planning to go scuba diving, but instead helped the passengers of a boat who were sleeping aboard when it was suddenly thrown onto the shore by the waves.

"They managed to get out without injuries, but they're just devastated," he told AFP.