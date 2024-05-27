Open Menu

Five Dead After Storms Tear Through U.S. Texas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Five dead after storms tear through U.S. Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) At least five people were killed and dozens injured after powerful storms Saturday night tore through a community in Cooke County, the U.S. state of Texas, local authorities said.

Children were among the dead, Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington said, adding that at least two children were also missing.

The storms destroyed a roadside travel center near Valley View, Texas, and a community of manufactured homes, Sappington said, "Search and rescue is ongoing...We think that that number is probably going to go up."

A tornado was confirmed by Valley View that was going about 40 mph, Denton County Community Relations Director Dawn Cobb said in a statement.

The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth issued multiple tornado warnings Saturday evening.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Weather Denton

Recent Stories

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

23 minutes ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World