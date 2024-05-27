Five Dead After Storms Tear Through U.S. Texas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SAN FRANCISCO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) At least five people were killed and dozens injured after powerful storms Saturday night tore through a community in Cooke County, the U.S. state of Texas, local authorities said.
Children were among the dead, Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington said, adding that at least two children were also missing.
The storms destroyed a roadside travel center near Valley View, Texas, and a community of manufactured homes, Sappington said, "Search and rescue is ongoing...We think that that number is probably going to go up."
A tornado was confirmed by Valley View that was going about 40 mph, Denton County Community Relations Director Dawn Cobb said in a statement.
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth issued multiple tornado warnings Saturday evening.
