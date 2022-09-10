UrduPoint.com

Five Dead As Boat Capsizes In New Zealand - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2022 | 10:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) A fishing boat with 11 people on board overturned off Goose Bay in a coastal town of Kaikoura in New Zealand, leaving five people killed, New Zealand media reported on Saturday, citing police.

According to the RNZ broadcaster, Kaikoura mayor Craig Mackle said earlier that he believed the vessel had collided with a whale.

Police have not yet confirmed the cause of the deadly incident.

The boat, reportedly carrying 11 people from a bird enthusiasts group, tipped over at around 10 a.m. on Saturday (22:00 GMT on Friday).

Search and rescue operations have reportedly been completed and the five bodies were retrieved from inside the boat. Police are now working to formally identify them. Six survivors, including the skipper, were rescued, the RNZ reported.

