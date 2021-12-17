Five dead as powerful typhoon batters the Philippines

The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year uprooted trees, toppled power lines and flooded villages as it barrelled across the archipelago Friday, leaving at least five people dead

Cebu, Philippines, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year uprooted trees, toppled power lines and flooded villages as it barrelled across the archipelago Friday, leaving at least five people dead.

More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of the country, knocking out communications in some areas and tearing roofs off buildings.

Rai was a super typhoon when it slammed into Siargao Island on Thursday, packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometres an hour (120 miles). By Friday, wind speeds had eased to 155 kilometres an hour, the state weather forecaster said.

"We are seeing people walking in the streets, many of them shell-shocked," ABS-CBN correspondent Dennis Datu reported from the hard-hit city of Surigao on the southern island of Mindanao.

"All buildings sustained heavy damage, including the provincial disaster office. It looks like it's been hit by a bomb." Datu said the main roads leading into the coastal city had been cut off by landslides, fallen trees and toppled power poles.

The national disaster agency said one person had been reported killed in Bukidnon province in northern Mindanao during the storm, which then headed towards the popular tourist destination of Palawan island.

Police in the central province of Negros Occidental also reported four deaths, including an elderly man who was crushed after a tree fell on his house.

More than 300,000 people had sought emergency shelter as the typhoon charged across the Pacific Ocean and smashed into the country, the agency said.

About 18,000 had yet to return home.

"The full picture is only just starting to emerge, but it is clear there is widespread devastation," said Alberto Bocanegra, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the Philippines.

Surigao City Mayor Ernesto Matugas told ABS-CBN that Rai ravaged the city of around 170,000 people for several hours, causing "severe" damage.

"The wind was very strong," Matugas said.

"Everything sustained damage -- roofs blown off, access roads blocked by landslides." Officials from the national disaster agency said it was too early to determine the extent of the damage across the country, but initial reports suggested it was "not that massive" and they were not expecting "many casualties".

"The damage was not as big as compared to previous typhoons of the same strength," Casiano Monilla, the deputy administrator for operations, told a briefing.

"Most of the damage was to infrastructure and houses," he said, adding the mass evacuation of people from their homes ahead of the storm had saved lives.

Scores of flights were cancelled across the country and dozens of ports temporarily closed as the weather bureau warned several-metre-high storm surges could cause "life-threatening flooding" in low-lying coastal areas.

"The devastation is hard to explain," said Joel Darunday, 37, a tour operator in the central island province of Bohol, who was hunkered down at home with his family when the storm ripped off the roof.

"It was very strong. The last time I experienced something like this was back in the 1980s."